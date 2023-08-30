Corkman has dangerous driving charge struck out but is jailed for drug offences

A 38-year-old father of three who is currently drug free in prison and is addressing his addiction has seen a charge of dangerous driving against him struck out, with the presiding judge giving the handyman an opportunity to turn his life around.

Shane Morrissey, of Townsend Place, Greenmount, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court on Wednesday by video link from Cork Prison.

He had been charged with a drug offence in addition to driving offences. Mr Morrissey had been charged with possession of a small quantity of heroin and having the drugs for sale or supply at Prosperity Square, off Barrack Street, Cork, on February 5, 2023. The sum involved was €200. It was Mr Morrissey’s first conviction for sale and supply of drugs.

Solicitor Eddie Burke said his client had “co operated fully” with investigating gardaí. He told Judge Joanne Carroll Mr Morrissey had sold heroin to feed his own addiction amid personal difficulties.

“He is on a methadone programme [in prison] now. He plans to go to Arbour House [for treatment]. [Mr Morrissey] used to do roofing. His father died in September of 2022 and he had a difficulty dealing with that.

"He has good support from his sisters and there is accommodation available for him when he comes out of prison.”

Dangerous driving

Judge Carroll heard Mr Morrissey entered custody in June in relation to charges of dangerous driving, failure to produce a driving licence or insurance certificate and driving while disqualified from doing so. He had entered guilty pleas on the driving and drug matters.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí had witnessed dangerous driving by Mr Morrissey on May 20, 2022, on Evergreen Street and surrounding areas in Cork City.

Judge Carroll was told Mr Morrissey had been driving at speed. At one point, he failed to stop when directed to do so by gardaí. At the time, he was disqualified from driving.

Judge Carroll said she would give Mr Morrissey one opportunity to rehabilitate himself. She struck out the dangerous driving offence and told the Cork man he was at a “crossroads” and “needed to get back on track”.

Judge Carroll added she was giving Mr Morrissey the chance to get back on the road so he could continue to be employed as a handyman.

However, Mr Morrissey still has to serve a three-month prison sentence imposed in relation to the other offences.