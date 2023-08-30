Man accused of murdering his wife in Wilton further remanded in custody

A 41-year-old man charged with the murder of his wife appeared in person at Cork District Court after his case had to be adjourned two days ago because of a temporary failure in the video link system to the Prison Service.

Regin Parithapara Rajan was previously charged with the murder, contrary to Common Law, of 38-year-old Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani at their home in Cardinal Court in Wilton, Cork, on July 14. He had been remanded in custody to prison.

On Monday, at Cork District Court, Judge Joanne Carroll ordered Mr Rajan be brought to court given the serious nature of the charge and the fact the video link system was not working efficiently that morning. The problem has since been rectified.

On Wednesday, at the court, Sergeant Gearóid Davis applied for a further remand in custody in the case until September 13 to facilitate the obtaining of DPP directions.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said Mr Rajan consented to be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Judge Carroll asked Mr Rajan if he understood why he had to appear in person on Wednesday morning. He replied it had been explained to him. Mr Rajan will appear by video link on the next occasion.

Meanwhile, at the sitting of the court on July 16, Detective Garda Alan Johnson gave evidence of arrest charge and caution. He said at 2.45am that day at Togher Garda Station in Cork City, he formally charged Mr Rajan with the murder of his wife. Mr Rajan made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

Treatment for depression

Mr Burke previously requested that his client be seen by a prison psychiatrist for treatment for his depression. Judge Kelleher directed that Mr Rajan receive appropriate medical attention in custody. Mr Burke also previously applied for, and was granted, free legal aid for his client.

He said his client had no income or means. No bail applications have been made in the case as bail cannot be granted in the district court when the charge is one of murder.

Mr Rajan is a native of India. Deepa Dinamani was a chartered accountant who was working as a senior manager in fund services at a company based at Airport Business Park in Cork.

The deceased, who was the mother of a five-year-old son, was from Kerala in Southern India and had been living in Cork for just three months.

She was pronounced dead at her family home in Cardinal Court on the southside of the city on the evening of July 14. The alarm was raised when she failed to pick up her son at the house of a friend. She was found in a bedroom of the property which she shared with her husband and son.