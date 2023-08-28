Woman rearrested by gardaí investigating Slieve League death

The woman is currently detained at a garda station in Donegal. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 10:56
Cillian Sherlock, PA

A woman aged in her 20s has been rearrested by gardaí investigating an alleged fatal assault in Co Donegal.

A body was previously recovered from the water by gardaí investigating the alleged assault, which was reported to have occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs areas of Co Donegal on either Saturday June 24 or Sunday June 25.

A major search operation was initiated on the mountain and the coastal waters below it in the days following the report.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s arrested in June in connection with the alleged assault were later released without charge.

The 38-year-old man was then rearrested in the county in July and was charged with murder.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, was charged with the murder of Robert Wilkin, originally from Northern Ireland, at an unknown place on Sunday June 25.

The woman, who was rearrested on Monday, is currently detained at a garda station in Donegal under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

