A Revenue spokesperson said the seizure is part of ongoing joint investigations 'targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs'
Man, 60s, due in court over €2m cannabis seizure at Dublin Port

The 100kgs of herbal cannabis seized at Dublin Port on Friday, August 25. Picture: Garda Info

Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 15:15
Steven Heaney

A man in his 60s has been charged in connection with the seizure of €2m worth of cannabis at Dublin Port on Friday.

100kgs of the drug was seized during a joint Revenue Customs Service and Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) operation.

The drugs were uncovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Alfie after officials stopped and searched an Irish-registered freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

A man in his 60s was subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, at 10.30am on Monday, August 28.

A Revenue spokesperson said the seizure is part of ongoing joint investigations "targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs”.

