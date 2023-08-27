Man, 60s, due in court over €2m cannabis seizure at Dublin Port

A man in his 60s has been charged in connection with the seizure of €2m worth of cannabis at Dublin Port on Friday.
100kgs of the drug was seized during a joint Revenue Customs Service and Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) operation.
The drugs were uncovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Alfie after officials stopped and searched an Irish-registered freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.
A man in his 60s was subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, at 10.30am on Monday, August 28.
A Revenue spokesperson said the seizure is part of ongoing joint investigations "targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs”.