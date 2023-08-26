PSNI searching for 'unlawfully at large' murderer who failed to return from day release 

Police in Northern Ireland say they are searching for a man who failed to return to prison after being let out o day release earlier this week.
59-year-old Thomas McCabe, who was sentenced to life for murder in Northern Ireland in 1990, failed to return from day release on Wednesday, August 23 2023. Detectives say he is now "currently unlawfully at large."
McCabe is described as around 5' 8" tall, of medium build with short grey-coloured hair.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers.
The PSNI believe he has connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtownabbey.
"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us on 101," said PSNI detective inspector Mark Bell.
"I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”