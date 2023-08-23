Man accused of 'predatory' robbery of tourist, 65, in Dublin refused bail

A garda told the court that there was CCTV evidence of a 'clear pre-meditated element to this incident' and that the accused used force
Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 16:07
Tom Tuite

A 65-year-old tourist returning to her hotel in Dublin was dragged on the ground into a laneway during a “predatory” robbery, a court heard.

Rian Dunne, 24, of Raheen Park, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was refused bail on Wednesday after gardaí charged him with the offence on Tuesday night around Bachelor’s Walk and Bachelor’s Way.

Objecting to bail, Garda Patrick Hynes told Dublin District Court that he apprehended the accused at Abbey Street after the incident at 9.10pm.

He told Judge John Brennan that the woman had been making her way back to her accommodation when the accused allegedly dragged the foreign national to the ground and down a laneway. The Bridewell officer alleged the accused discarded her handbag and ran.

The garda added that there was CCTV evidence of a “clear pre-meditated element to this incident” and that the accused used force. He claimed Mr Dunne later identified himself in the footage, which the defence disputed.

He agreed with defence solicitor, Andrew Walsh, that the video evidence was not before the court yet, and the complainant was not at the hearing. The solicitor put it to the officer that his client claimed that items taken from the woman’s bag were found adjacent to a bin about 10 yards from him.

Garda Hynes told the court he drove beside the accused, who fell beside the bin, and the items were recovered. Mr Walsh told the court that his client contests the allegations, and he argued that there was not sufficient evidence to refuse bail.

Garda Hynes said his bail objections related to the “predatory nature” of the alleged incident.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions have to be obtained about the case. Mr Dunne is accused of robbery, under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Judge Brennan said that the accused had the presumption of innocence but refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week.

Mr Dunne, who did not address the court, was granted legal aid after the judge noted he was unemployed.

