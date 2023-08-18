Man charged with stabbing partner and strangling her with cable ties until she passed out

A Dublin man has been accused of stabbing his partner and strangling her with cable ties "wrapped" around her neck until she passed out.

Gareth McGrath, 33, of Kilmartin Drive, Tallaght, was charged with assault causing harm to the woman at an apartment in City West, Dublin 24, on August 8.

He was arrested on Thursday and held pending his appearance before Judge John O'Leary at Dublin District Court.

Garda Aaron Melinn claimed the woman was punched in the face several times after a verbal argument.

According to the garda's bail objections, the accused allegedly "wrapped cable ties around her neck while putting a bread knife into her left breast".

Judge O'Leary was told she was strangled until she passed out. The garda handed pictures of her injuries into court.

He said the woman was afraid, suffered significant bruising and a gash, and he feared possible witness interference.

He explained he saw the word "Rat" written on her home. The woman told him the accused had done that, pressuring her to withdraw her complaint or he would kill himself.

The court heard she was made to call Tallaght gardaí about not proceeding with the complaint.

The woman was not at the contested bail hearing.

Cross-examined by defence counsel Kevin McCrave, the garda said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are to be sought, and he expected "further charges".

Judge O'Leary noted the accused and the woman lived in the same postal district, but Mr McGrath agreed not to contact her and would stay away from her home.

Mr McCrave submitted his client faced the risk of a considerable period in custody awaiting trial if denied bail. He submitted the complaint was made six days after the alleged incident, and the photographic evidence showed marks around her ear, not strangulation marks.

Judge O'Leary said although the accused was presumed innocent, it was an "alleged serious and heinous offence" and he noted the evidence about coercion to withdraw the complaint.

He refused bail and remanded Mr McGrath, who is still to enter a plea, in custody. The judge also noted the accused had medical requirements and directed appropriate treatment in prison.

The court granted legal aid after hearing Mr McGrath was on a disability allowance. He will appear again in court next week.