Nine arrested after drugs worth €21,000 seized in Galway

Gardaí in Galway have made a number of arrests during an operation targeting the distribution of drugs in the Ballinasloe area.
A number of searches were carried out across five residential properties today as well as at a yard and horse stables.
Drug seizures included cocaine worth €9,500 and cannabis worth €11,500 along with a drug press and other paraphernalia.
Gardaí also seized €20,000 in cash.
Seven men and two women were arrested for a number of alleged criminal offences.
Two men have been charged and are due to appear before Loughrea District Court on Friday.
More than 60 gardaí and detectives from units including the Armed Response Unit and Dog Unit were involved in today's operation which was conducted as part of Operation Clean Streets.