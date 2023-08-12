Man arrested following €60k drug seizure in Dublin

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
Man arrested following €60k drug seizure in Dublin

A combination of cocaine, cannabis herb, cannabis resin, diamorphine, MDMA, Xanax, LSD and ketamine were seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 09:59
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €60,000 worth of drugs in Dublin.

On Thursday evening, gardaí stopped a man travelling on an E-bike on Talbot Street.

After searching the man, suspected drugs with an estimated street value of €5,000 were seized.

A follow-up search was carried out at a house where a further €55,000 of drugs were seized.

Gardaí seized a combination of cocaine, cannabis herb, cannabis resin, diamorphine, MDMA, Xanax, LSD and ketamine.

The drugs will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested as part of the investigation and was detained at a garda station in Dublin city centre.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Siblings at centre of child abduction proceedings returned to England by their father Siblings at centre of child abduction proceedings returned to England by their father
Man's preliminary trial hearing for murder of Cork bishop in US to continue next Wednesday S Man's preliminary trial hearing for murder of Cork bishop in US to continue next Wednesday
PSNI stock Lit petrol bomb thrown through window of house in Derry
Drugs
Man arrested following €60k drug seizure in Dublin

Dublin woman accused of repeatedly kicking US tourist in the face denied bail

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd