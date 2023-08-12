Man arrested following €60k drug seizure in Dublin

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €60,000 worth of drugs in Dublin.
On Thursday evening, gardaí stopped a man travelling on an E-bike on Talbot Street.
After searching the man, suspected drugs with an estimated street value of €5,000 were seized.
A follow-up search was carried out at a house where a further €55,000 of drugs were seized.
Gardaí seized a combination of cocaine, cannabis herb, cannabis resin, diamorphine, MDMA, Xanax, LSD and ketamine.
The drugs will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested as part of the investigation and was detained at a garda station in Dublin city centre.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
Investigations are ongoing.