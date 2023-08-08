Youth allegedly slashed with eyebrow blade after making eye contact with man on a bus

A youth was beaten, “slashed”, and scarred from ear to the back of his neck after briefly making eye contact with a man on a double-decker bus in Dublin, a court heard.

Christopher Dunne, aged 29, of no fixed abode, but claiming that he could reside at the address of a family member on Sheriff St Lower, Dublin, was charged with assault causing harm to the boy, 16, in the city’s south side on May 18.

He was refused bail when he appeared before Judge Michele Finan on Tuesday at Dublin District Court, which heard allegations of what was described as a “horrific and vicious incident”.

Detective Garda Keith Morrissey said the accused was arrested at Talbot St in the city centre and made no reply when charged.

The detective objected to bail due to the seriousness of the incident.

He alleged that Mr Dunne was in a group of four travelling on the bus and sat at the back of the top deck.

The boy later boarded, went upstairs, and sat at the front.

The contested bail hearing was told an argument broke out among the accused’s group, and they began shouting at each other, and Mr Dunne went to leave.

Det Garda Morrissey said the boy, who was not known to the accused, turned and “made eye contact and exchanged very brief verbals” with him.

It was claimed Mr Dunne “launched” a “horrific and vicious assault” on the boy, overpowering him with punches and kicks as he was forced down into his seat.

The court heard a female from Mr Dunne’s group then handed him an eyebrow blade he allegedly used to “slash” the teenager “from his left ear lobe to the centre of the back of his neck”.

The court heard the attacker held onto the bars of the bus as he kicked the boy, who was defenceless and bleeding.

It was alleged the man got off the bus and changed his clothes.

Gardaí obtained CCTV footage which was not played at the hearing.

An off-duty nurse on the bus applied pressure to the 20cm wound, which required 25 stitches and resulted in permanent scarring.

Det Garda Morrissey said the case would be dealt with at the higher level, in the Circuit Court, and the accused could face a more serious charge.

He agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that the accused was charged after another garda allegedly identified him from video evidence.

However, that officer was not at the hearing.

Pleading for bail, counsel said Mr Dunne could wait two years until his trial and had the presumption of innocence.

Mr McCrave said his client would obey conditions if released and avoid specific bus routes and the area where the incident occurred.

However, bail was denied.

Judge Finan remanded Mr Dunne, who has yet to indicate a plea, in custody pending directions from the DPP.

He was granted legal aid and will face his next hearing on August 10 at Cloverhill District Court.