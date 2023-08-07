Three men due in court in connection with €4.2m drug seizure in Cork 

Three men have been charged after gardaí seized suspected cocaine worth up to €4.2m.
Three men were arrested at about 3am on Saturday after gardaí found some 60kg of cocaine worth an estimated €4.2m in two vehicles that were stopped and searched towards the Dunkettle area of Cork.
The men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s are expected to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Cork on Monday.
The operation on Saturday was part of an intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.