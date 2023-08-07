Three men due in court in connection with €4.2m drug seizure in Cork 

The men were arrested at about 3am on Saturday after gardaí found some 60kg of cocaine worth an estimated €4.2m in two vehicles that were stopped and searched towards the Dunkettle area of Cork
The operation on Saturday was part of an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service. Picture: Revenue

Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 14:22

Three men have been charged after gardaí seized suspected cocaine worth up to €4.2m.

Three men were arrested at about 3am on Saturday after gardaí found some 60kg of cocaine worth an estimated €4.2m in two vehicles that were stopped and searched towards the Dunkettle area of Cork.

The men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s are expected to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Cork on Monday.

The operation on Saturday was part of an intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.

Two arrested as gardaí seize €1.63m worth of cocaine and cannabis in Dublin

Three teenage boys arrested after 'sectarian hate crime' assault in Belfast
Man in serious condition after acid attack in east Belfast
Three men arrested as cocaine worth up to €4.2m seized in Cork
Two arrested as gardaí seize €1.63m worth of cocaine and cannabis in Dublin

