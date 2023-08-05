Garda investigation into baby's death six years ago awaiting expert's report, inquest told

An ongoing Garda investigation into the death of a 10-week-old baby girl in Longford six years ago has required the assistance of an external expert, an inquest has heard.

Baby Doriana Kluska died as result of a head injury at Children's Health Ireland Temple Street in Dublin on June 4, 2017. The little girl had been found with serious injuries at her home at Aghnagore, Cloondara, Longford, before she was transferred by ambulance to hospital.

Detective Inspector John Costello told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that gardaí required more time to complete their investigation. Det. Insp. Costello informed coroner, Cróna Gallagher, that he had taken over a review of the case.

The inspector said he anticipated that the work needed to be done by the external expert would still “take a while”. He said he expected the report by the overseas expert would dictate how the investigation would proceed.

Det. Insp. Costello said he wanted to see the full circumstances of how the baby died and he believed that additional evidence might be required. He told Dr Gallagher that he expected the expert report would be completed within the next six months.

The coroner granted him an application for a further adjournment of six months on grounds that criminal proceedings were being considered.

An earlier sitting of the coroner’s court in July 2017 heard that baby Doriana had died as a result of a bleed to the brain. A post-mortem conducted by the chief State pathologist, Linda Mulligan, showed the little girl had suffered an acute subdural haemorrhage.

The baby’s body was formally identified to gardaí by her mother, Donata Pleszynska in the hospital at Temple Street. Doriana is survived by her parents, Donata and Lukasz, brothers and sister.

In May 2018, a man in his early 30s and a female in her early 20s were arrested in relation to the baby’s death. However, they were later released without charge after being questioned at Longford Garda Station for 24 hours.

Workplace accident inquest

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the family of a young man killed in a workplace accident at a waste recycling facility in Dublin two years ago has expressed dismay at a further delay in holding the full inquest into his death.

Shane Bellew-Reilly (23) from Hawthorn Terrace, Moneymore, Drogheda, Co. Louth, suffered fatal injuries in an incident involving a forklift truck at the Panda waste recycling plant at Cappagh Road, Finglas, on August 18, 2021.

His family’s solicitor, Hugh O’Neill, told the coroner’s court that the victim’s relatives were dismayed by the lack of progress after hearing the Health and Safety Authority were seeking another adjournment of six months in the case.

“We are coming up to the second anniversary of Shane’s death and we’ve had no real answers,” said Mr O’Neill. He pointed out that Shane’s parents had also been informed in January that the file was nearly completed and it would be “most difficult” for the family to face a further adjournment.

HSA inspector, Colin Garahy, informed the coroner that a file on Shane’s death was complete and was being reviewed internally. Mr Garahy said he hoped that the file could be forwarded to the DPP for direction on whether there should be a criminal prosecution within the next six months.

However, Mr Garahy offered no explanation for any delays in the HSA’s investigation when the issue was raised by Mr O’Neill. Dr Gallagher observed that her hands were tied in terms of progressing the HSA’s investigation but noted that “everyone is anxious to move it on.”

She granted the application by Mr Garahy for a further six-month adjournment to a date in February 2024. Dr Gallagher said she hoped the HSA would do its best to advance the case.