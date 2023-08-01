Corkman used walking frame to repeatedly carry out shoplifting crimes

Accused placed supermarket goods on this walking frame and left without paying, court heard
Corkman used walking frame to repeatedly carry out shoplifting crimes

Accused's two latest offences saw him steal goods to the value of almost €1,000. File picture: iStock

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

Another 10-month jail term was imposed on a 41-year-old man who has persistently used his walking frame to carry out his shoplifting crimes — his two latest offences in court seeing him steal almost €1,000.

Martin Anderson, 41, of St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher to 10 months in prison, to run concurrently with a sentence of 10 months recently for a series of similar offences.

Anderson pleaded guilty to thefts arising out of two incidents.

At Lidl in Churchfield, he placed €234 worth of groceries on his walking frame and left without paying. 

He stole electronic items valued €734 from Tesco at Wilton Shopping Centre.

Just over a month ago, he pleaded guilty to several other shoplifting offences.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the accused did not get his first conviction for theft until 2022.

“He has a longstanding alcohol difficulty. Approximately three years ago he developed an acquired brain injury directly related to alcohol consumption. He is now walking with the help of a walking aid. He has developed a compulsive type of behaviour as a result of the brain injury.

Judge Kelleher said on the last occasion he was familiar with the defendant’s case and accepted he had a brain injury but he said he was using his walking aid to commit these repeat offences.

The judge said he was being told the accused was unable to walk or function unaided but he said this ran contrary to what the accused appeared to be able to do when he was shoplifting.

