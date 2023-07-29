€700k of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport

A man has been arrested following the seizure of drugs at Dublin Airport yesterday.
Revenue officers made the discovery as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog, Maggie.
A passenger who had gotten off a flight from Montreal, Canada was stopped, their baggage was checked and illicit drugs were found.
Officers seized around 35kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €700,000.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and taken to a Dublin garda station where he is currently detained.
Investigations are ongoing.