Man arrested after motorcyclist, 70s, killed in collision

An investigation has been launched into a fatal collision in Co Clare on Thursday.

A car and a motorcycle were involved in the incident which occurred at around 10.30am on the N67 at Ballyvaughan.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

A man, 40s, was arrested as part of the investigation and was detained at a garda station in Co Clare.

He has since been charged and will appear before Ennis District Court on Friday.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have footage, including dash cam, and were travelling on the N67 at Ballyvaughan between 10am and 10.45am on Thursday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 0659080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.