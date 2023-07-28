Teen charged with selling cannabis ordered to stay out of Cork

A Portlaoise teenager who was allegedly caught with cannabis for sale or supply at Bishop Lucey Park in Cork was released on bail but ordered to stay out of Cork.

Garda Conor Cronin arrested Zach Ward of Clonad Road, Portlaoise, County Laois.

The 18-year-old was charged with having cannabis and being in possession of the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others at Bishop Lucey Park after 7pm on July 25.

He was brought before Cork District Court on those charges.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said there was no state objection to the accused being remanded on bail.

However, Garda Cronin said certain conditions were required. He must stay out of Cork except for legal or medical appointments. He has to sign on three days a week at Portlaoise garda station and keep a curfew at home every night from 11pm until 7am.

The case against him was adjourned by Judge Olann Kelleher on those conditions for him to appear at Cork District Court again on October 25.

The prosecution awaits directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and also a forensic science certificate on the suspected drugs seized.