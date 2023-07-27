Cork woman was found with hunting knife in her handbag, court told

A 49-year-old woman was carrying a hunting knife in her handbag after midnight in Cork and this weapon was detected when she was stopped and searched by a garda on the beat in the area.

Asked at Cork District Court what Colette O’Driscoll was doing with the knife, her solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said she only had a vague memory of the incident.

Garda Aideen Hallahan was on duty on May 8, 2020, after midnight on Paul Street, Cork. Ms O'Driscoll walked in the opposite direction on seeing gardaí, raising their suspicions. She was stopped for a search and a hunting knife was located in her bag. Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €300 fine on the accused. Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said: "This goes back to May 8, 2020. She was living in the Simon Community on that date. She went through a bad period at that time. "She is 49. Unfortunately, she had a lot of difficulties in her background, including an alcohol difficulty. "Independent living has been facilitated for her now through Simon," Mr Kelleher said. Judge Kelleher asked: "What was she doing with it?" The solicitor replied: "She only vaguely remembers it." After imposing the fine on this occasion, the judge said: "Obviously it will be different if she is before the court again." Colette O'Driscoll previously lived at Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork, and with Simon.