Corkman on heroin charges complains of delay in issuing forensic analysis on drugs

A 43-year-old man accused of having heroin for sale or supply complained about the prosecution delay in issuing a forensic certificate in respected of the seizure of suspected drugs.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke made the complaint on behalf of the accused man, Michael Veale, who appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons applied for a further remand in custody for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and said a certificate of forensic analysis was awaited.

Mr Burke said representatives of people accused of drugs offences “are being told by the State that custodial cases are being given priority” in having forensic analysis done on suspected drugs seized.

However, he said Michael Veale had been in custody since April 29 on the drugs charges with no sign of forensic analysis being carried out.

“And back on May 30 he informed the court he was pleading guilty to the charges,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case to a summer remand court on August 21 and said: “A full explanation will have to be given from the DPP.”

Michael Veale who was resident at a room in Cork Simon Community at Anderson’s Quay, Cork, was remanded in custody until then.

He is accused of having the drugs for sale or supply on April 28. Garda Linda O’Keeffe charged him in respect of suspected diamorphine (heroin) with a street value of €3,780.