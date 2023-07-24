Woman, 30s, hospitalised following Temple Bar assault

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a woman in Dublin city earlier today.

The incident occurred at around 11.50am at Price's Lane in Temple Bar.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to St James' Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

The assault comes less than a week after US tourist Stephen Termini was attacked on Store Street in the city after he left his accommodation on nearby Talbot Street.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee condemned the assault last week but said that she believes Dublin is a safe city.

Her comments have been criticised by Mr Termini's sons who accused Ms McEntee of being “out of touch with her own people”.

Speaking today, Dublin city councillor Joe Costello said that women are afraid of going into the city centre at night time.

There have been calls for increased Garda visibility following recent incidents in the city.

He said having more gardaí in certain parts of the city has reduced crime in the past.

"There have been huge problems in relation to Grand Canal docks throughout the month of June. The whole area was terrorised by a couple of young gangs," said Mr Costello.

"And with Garda visibility and presence that has now been taken care of."

Dozens of new Garda recruits are set to help police the capital in the coming months.

Over the next fortnight, 48 new recruits are due to start.

Eleven people will go to the North Central division and ten will go to the South Central division and the rest will be dispersed across the other divisions in accordance with the greatest need.

Assistant Commissioner for the Dublin region, Angela Willis, says efforts are being made to up the numbers.

"In three months' time, we will have further recruits coming on stream and that will continue. At least then we are growing," Ms Willis said.

"There is no doubt that we do need additional Gardaí and we are in the process of trying to recruit those."