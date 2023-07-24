Gardaí making inquiries amid National Party claim gold stolen from HQ

It is understood the gold is valued at a six-figure sum.
It is reported the inquiry relates to the alleged theft of gold reserves from the National Party's headquarters.

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 16:15
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A large quantity of gold reported missing by the far-right National Party has been located by gardaí.

The party's leader Justin Barrett posted a statement on Twitter late on Sunday night saying that the gold - understood to be worth over €400,000 - had been taken from the party's vault safe without his knowledge by senior party members.

Gardaí have said that inquiries are ongoing, but sources said that the gold has been located and gardaí are working to establish ownership and will be updated if it is to be moved.

Mr Barrett's statement says that the gold was held to “form the main part of the party’s reserves in case of a mishap in general or more particularly a collapse in the value of fiat currency”.

According to published reports, the far-right party has not furnished the Standards in Public Office Commission with accounts for each of the last three years.

The party declared around €17,000 in spending in the 2020 election.

Mr Barrett's statement said that the money was "dearly gathered by the sacrifice of party members and supporters".

