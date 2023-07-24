Paul Murphy granted leave to challenge Sipo's rejection of complaint against Taoiseach

Mr Murphy made a complaint in November 2020 to Sipo that Mr Varadkar provided a copy of the confidential proposed GP's contract agreement in April 2019 to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail
Paul Murphy granted leave to challenge Sipo's rejection of complaint against Taoiseach

Paul Murphy also seeks an order remitting the matter back to Sipo for reconsideration. Photo: Damien Storan

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 15:58
Ann O’Loughlin

Dublin TD Paul Murphy can bring a High Court challenge over the refusal by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) to investigate a claim Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leaked a draft GP contract agreement.

Permission to bring the judicial review action was granted by Ms Justice Niamh Hyland on Monday. Mr Murphy's lawyers, the judge said, had made out that the applicant's claim is arguable.

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD, Mr Murphy, initiated his challenge last February. The case was adjourned on several occasions when the then-judge presiding over the judicial review list, Mr Justice Charles Meenan, wanted certain legal points clarified.

Mr Justice Meenan had also directed that the matter be on notice to both Sipo and Mr Varadkar.

On Monday, Ms Justice Hyland said that after reading all the papers and submissions provided to the case in respect of the leave application, she was satisfied that permission to bring the challenge against the ethics watchdog's decision should be granted. Lawyers for Sipo or Mr Varadkar did not oppose the leave application.

Among the Dublin South-West TD's grounds of challenge is a claim his right to fair procedures and natural and constitutional justice was breached by Sipo’s decision. He further seeks an order remitting the matter back to Sipo for reconsideration.

Mr Murphy made a complaint in November 2020 to Sipo that Mr Varadkar, then Tanáiste, provided a copy of the confidential proposed GP's contract agreement in April 2019 to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, president of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

The agreement had been negotiated between the Department of Health, the HSE, and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO). Dr Ó Tuathail’s NAGP is a rival to the IMO and was not party to the negotiations.

Mr Murphy says the document was confidential and had not been released publicly. Mr Varadkar, following publicity about the alleged leak, denied it was confidential by the time he passed it on to Dr Ó'Tuathail.

After granting leave, the judge made certain directions regarding the exchange of documents in the cases, and adjourned the matter to a date in October when the new legal year commences.

More in this section

Man due in court after arrest on Cork-bound train with imitation firearm Man due in court after arrest on Cork-bound train with imitation firearm
US tourist assaulted in Dublin has suffered 'life-altering injuries', says son Youth charged over assault on US tourist on Talbot Street
Juror's illness leads to adjournment of Noel Long trial Juror's illness leads to adjournment of Noel Long trial
#CourtsPerson: Paul MurphyPerson: Leo VaradkarPerson: Dr Maitiú Ó TuathailOrganisation: Standards In Public Office CommissionOrganisation: National Association of General PractitionersOrganisation: Irish Medical OrganisationOrganisation: HSEOrganisation: Department of Health
<p>John Titiloye was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the final year suspended for a period of two years. It was backdated to when he went into custody on August 11, 2021.</p>

Man gets nine years for killing friend by stabbing him in the neck over 'paltry' €100 debt

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd