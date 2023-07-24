Man gets nine years for killing friend by stabbing him in the neck over 'paltry' €100 debt

A man has been jailed for nine years for killing his 25-year-old friend who he stabbed in the neck after they had rowed over a €100 debt and a stolen scooter.

Sentencing John Titiloye at the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said it was hard to believe that such "a paltry sum of money" would generate such a level of bad feeling and violence amongst men who were former friends.

The judge also said that John Titloye's attack on Ademola "Dizzy" Giwa was an immediate and rapid response to what the defendant saw happen to his father. "Seeing his father attacked brought about an immediate reaction which saw Mr Titiloye wade into the fight," he added.

Mr Justice McDermott said that Titiloye maintained that Mr Giwa was wearing a knuckle duster at the time and that his father had suffered a serious eye injury during the incident.

John Titiloye (28), with an address at Mac Uilliam Crescent, Fortunestown, Tallaght, Dublin 24, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Giwa (25) in the Mac Uilliam Road area in Tallaght on August 10, 2021. Mr Giwa was from Mac Uilliam Parade in the same west Dublin town.

Last May, Titiloye was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by a Central Criminal Court jury. The jurors unanimously rejected the prosecution case that Titiloye was guilty of murder and that he intentionally stabbed Mr Giwa in the neck, intending to kill or cause serious injury, after a row over a stolen scooter.

'Incalculable' loss

Before delivering the sentence on Monday, Mr Justice McDermott said that Mr Giwa, who was a very much loved son and was of great support to his parents and siblings, was unlawfully killed by Titiloye one month before his 26th birthday. The deceased's family had spoken lovingly of him and how he had enriched their lives, said the judge. "The loss to them is incalculable and his father speaks with great dignity and restraint".

In a victim impact statement read to the court last week, Gaffar Giwa, the father of Mr Giwa, said he had lost life's most precious gift and that "there is no greater pain than to see your child lying in a coffin knowing that he was stabbed to death by a so-called friend".

Mr Giwa said that "Ademola's loss cannot be described in words. He is my first son... his role in our family is irreplaceable, his support is unquantifiable".

Sentencing

Passing sentence on Monday, Mr Justice McDermott said Titiloye and his two friends had gone to the area where witness Samson Fayemi (26) lived and had confronted him aggressively about a €100 debt owed by Mr Fayemi to the defendant. When Mr Fayemi was not forthcoming, the defendant and his friends forcibly took his scooter and drove off, he said.

Mr Fayemi and Mr Giwa then called to Titiloye's home at Mac Uilliam Crescent at 6.45pm the following day and a physical altercation broke out, which Anthony Titiloye [the defendant's father] had involved himself in. Clearly, said the judge, Mr Fayemi and Mr Giwa wanted to get the scooter back but the defendant was intent on not giving it back and this was all over a €100 debt.

Mr Justice McDermott said Titiloye had run into the affray, stabbed the victim and ran away from the scene without offering him any help. The assault on the defendant's father by Mr Giwa and Mr Fayemi was instantaneous and Titiloye was heard saying "not my dad, not my dad," said the judge.

The court has heard that Titiloye has 23 previous convictions, which mainly relate to minor road traffic offences but some were for drug offences in the District Court.

The judge pointed out that the defendant seemed capable of adapting the story to suit the occasion to his own benefit and had lied to gardaí about the reason he had purchased the knife. He also said that Titiloye had limited understanding of the consequences of his behaviour and offending. He had also attempted to justify and rationalise his actions to the probation service, he added.

The aggravating factors in the case included that a knife had been brought, brandished and used by Titiloye. He said the defendant was captured on CCTV footage swinging "the lethal weapon" at the deceased and had twice made contact with him. He said Titiloye had used disproportionate force as part of a spontaneous response in a pressurised situation.

He set the headline sentence at 11 years. In mitigation, the judge noted the defendant's regret and remorse.

In a letter of apology, Titiloye had said that he relives the day of the killing "every day" in his head, held all responsibility for what happened and felt the most remorse for Mr Giwa's parents. "I wish it was me it happened to instead of him, he was a great man," the defendant wrote.

The judge said he was not convinced that Titiloye had fully appreciated the enormity of the crime. "His actions the previous day indicated a sense of entitlement, which contributed in no small way to the following day's events," he added.

Titiloye was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the final year suspended for a period of two years. It was backdated to when he went into custody on August 11, 2021.

Sentence hearing

At last week's sentence hearing, Sergeant Michael McGrath from Ronanstown Garda Station detailed the background to the event. He told John Byrne SC, prosecuting, that Titiloye and Mr Giwa had been friends in the past and played football together.

Under cross-examination, Sgt McGrath agreed with Brendan Grehan SC alongside John Griffin BL, defending, that his client had been in custody since the date of his arrest on August 11, 2020, and had never applied for bail. The witness also said there was no indication from Titiloye's record of him having a history of violence.

The sergeant also agreed with Mr Grehan that the matter seemed to have escalated over a very paltry sum of money, when eye-witness Samson Fayemi had declined to pay back monies to the defendant. Counsel said Mr Fayemi had said in his statement that he was taking advantage of his friendship with Titiloye by not paying the money back.

The witness also agreed with Mr Grehan that his client was seen on CCTV footage brandishing a knife early in the altercation before picking it up and retreating in the direction of his house.

"That changed as the father continued to engage with Ademola and Samson and the father appeared to get struck. Witnesses heard the defendant saying 'my dad, not my dad' and he having retreated ran back into the affray," said the barrister. The sergeant also agreed that the defendant had run away to Dundalk in the aftermath of the incident and made some unrealistic plans to hire an aeroplane to leave the jurisdiction.

Mr Byrne, prosecuting, told trial judge Mr Justice McDermott that the Director of Public Prosecution took the view that there is a high degree of culpability in the case, which should attract a sentence of between 10 and 15 years.

Read More Man charged with murder of stab victim Ademola Giwa

In his submissions to the court, Mr Grehan said a risk assessment suggested Titiloye was at high risk of generic re-offending but at moderate risk of committing serious harm in the future.

Counsel said it was only the apparent striking of Titiloye's father that prompted the defendant into "the unfortunate and indiscriminate action he engaged in". Counsel said Mr Giwa had been Titiloye's friend and someone whom he had grown up with, while the killing was something Titiloye will regret "until the day he dies".

Opening the murder case to the jury last May, Mr Byrne, prosecuting, said that in the course of an argument Titiloye produced a knife and stabbed Mr Giwa in the neck. It was the defence contention that the case of Titiloye was "as far away as one could get" from a cold-blooded killing and was a reaction by the defendant, who had acted in defence of his father.

A pathologist gave evidence that Mr Giwa died after sustaining a stab wound to the neck which cut his jugular vein and damaged a lung, resulting in "devastating consequences". Titiloye, who had purchased a knife in an angling and shooting shop in Lucan on the afternoon of August 10, told the garda who arrested him "I killed him, I'm the man" and "I'm the man you want".