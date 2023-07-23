Man due in court after arrest on Cork-bound train with imitation firearm

A man in his 20s is due in court after he was found in possession of what’s believed to have been an imitation firearm on a Cork-bound train.
Gardaí say they were alerted to an incident on a train near Templemore train station in Tipperary at around 6.50pm on Friday to reports that a man had been observed on the train with a firearm.
It’s understood the alarm was raised by another passenger on the train.
A garda spokesperson said local uniform and plainclothes gardaí initially attended the scene assisted by Regional Armed Support Unit.
“A male was identified on the train. He was searched by gardaí and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination,” she said.
The man was arrested at the scene and was taken to a garda station in Tipperary where he was detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.
He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court tomorrow morning, Monday 24th July, 2023 at 10.30am.
Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.