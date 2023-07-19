Two men admit trying to deceive post office worker about dead man's pension

Two men have pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted deception of a post office worker concerning a dead man’s pension in January last year.

Both co-accused Declan Haughney, 41, of 119 Pollerton Road, Carlow and Gareth Coakley, 37, of 44 John Sweeney Park, Carlow town, are charged with attempted deception of Margaret O’Toole at Hosey’s post office on Staplestown Road, Carlow town, contrary to common law to which they have now pleaded guilty.

The pair also faced a charge of the attempted theft of the old age pension of 66-year-old Peadar Doyle totalling €246 on January 21, 2022.

Mr Haughney, who was wearing a navy top with a dark trousers jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms, and Mr Coakley dressed in a grey jacket and dark trousers, sat apart while the court was in session.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly was informed by both defence counsels, David Roberts (BL) who represents Mr Haughney and Richard Downey (BL) who appears for Mr Coakley, that their clients were changing their pleas in respect of one of the charges.

Judge O’Kelly then rearraigned the jury of three women and nine men, informing them that they were being discharged due to the two men pleading guilty on one charge.

The trial had been expected to last into late next week.

Defence counsel Mr Downey for Mr Coakley appealed to Judge O’Kelly that his client should be remanded on bail. However, in evidence Garda Joe O’Keeffe informed the court that Mr Coakley had “nine previous bench warrants” issued against him with the most recent being in 2020.

Judge O’Kelly said that matter was “not a summary offence” and that a “jury had been empanelled” and that the maximum imprisonment time was five years.

He said: “He (Mr Coakley) has failed to show up (to court previously).” Judge O’Kelly said that an outline of what he called “this somewhat bizarre case” would be given on Friday when sentencing would occur.

The judge has asked for a victim impact report from the deceased man’s family and for a report from a prison governor. Both men have been remanded in custody until Friday.