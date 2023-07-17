No bail for man charged with murder of man found in water near cliffs

Robert Wilkin's remains were found in the water on July 3 following a week-long search for his remains at the popular tourism destination.
Alan Vial appeared by videolink at Letterkenny District Court today. Picture: NW Newspix

Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 12:06
Stephen Maguire

A man charged with the murder of another man whose body was found off cliffs in Co. Donegal has been remanded in custody.

Alan Vial appeared by videolink at Letterkenny District Court today.

The 38-year-old from Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, has been charged with the murder of Robert Wilkin on June 25, 2023, at a place unknown within the State.

Vial's solicitor, Mr Patsy Gallagher, was told that a book of evidence in the case is not ready yet. The case was adjourned to August 10.

Mr Gallagher added that there is a consent to an extension of the remand.

Mr Wilkin's remains were found in the water on July 3 following a week-long search for his remains at the popular tourism destination.

It followed a tip-off to gardaí that a serious assault had taken place and an investigation was launched.

A full post-mortem has been carried out on Mr Wilkin's remains but gardaí have not released the results for operational reasons.

