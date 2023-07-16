'Highly intoxicated' Corkman abused gardaí and video-recorded interaction with them

Gardaí were called to an apartment complex in Douglas because of the sound of crying and concerns residents had for the welfare of children.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told at Cork District Court this issue was resolved and after officers looked into the matter there were no concerns for the safety of the children.

However, another matter arose while they were there, involving a man who became very abusive to them and started video-recording his interaction with gardaí.

Garda Shane Hayes received a call directing him to a residence at Hawthorn Villas, Park Avenue, South Douglas Road.

Gardaí met several people who spoke of their concern from neighbours over the welfare of children.

They encountered a man, who had nothing to do with the flat where the children were present.

The man was later identified as 30-year-old Stephen Callis, of Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, although he gave an incorrect name at the time of his arrest.

“When he was directed to leave the area he began recording gardaí. He did leave eventually but we were informed by six or seven neighbours that he was waiting around in the back garden of the property.

As we were leaving we encountered him again. He was highly intoxicated and very abusive. He was shouting at us and drinking from cans of beer.

“When informed he was being arrested he started pushing us away, shouting very loudly. A lot of residents were present in this area,” Garda Hayes testified.

Stephen Callis failed to appear in court for his case and Judge Olann Kelleher convicted him in his absence on charges of obstruction, engaging in threatening and drunken behaviour and failing to give his correct details to gardaí.

When the judge was informed the accused had a previous obstruction conviction as well as five for engaging in threatening behaviour and 10 for being drunk and a danger, the judge required the defendant would be present in court for sentencing.

He issued a warrant for the arrest of the accused so that he could be brought before the court for sentencing.