'This court is a load of shit', Corkman denied bail over breaking into car told judge

Accused charged with theft, criminal damage and possession of a knife wanted bail to attend a family Christening, court heard
Gardaí believed the defendant would commit further serious offences if granted bail, court told. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A 37-year-old man guaranteed a judge he would comply with any bail conditions on charges of carrying a knife and breaking into a car but when he was refused bail he said to the judge: “This court is a load of shit — I bet you I’ll get High Court bail.” 

Paul Russell of Presentation Close, Gurranabraher, Cork, made the outburst at Cork District Court as soon as his bail application failed and he was remanded in custody.

Garda Kevin Motherway testified: “At 1.30am today [July 12], a resident at The Moorings on Millerd Street heard the sound of breaking glass. He went out and saw a man getting out of his car and he followed him until the gardaí arrived. They met him carrying an iPad.

“He was stopped and searched and found to have keys and a golf club membership card that had been taken from the car.” 

Later, at Bridewell Garda Station, the defendant was searched and allegedly found to be have a knife in his possession. He was charged with theft, criminal damage and possession of a knife.

On examination of the scene, it became apparent a brick had been thrown through a window of the car before the property was taken.

Garda Motherway said he believed the defendant would commit further serious offences if granted bail.

Defence solicitor, Aiden Desmond called the defendant to give evidence in pursuance of his application for bail. Paul Russell said he was getting on well with his family and was keen to be out of custody so that he could attend a Christening in the family next week.

He said he would keep any conditions in respect of signing on at a Garda station or a curfew if given bail. 

As soon as Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail, Russell made the comment about his view of the court and how he believed he would get on with his appeal of the decision to the High Court.

