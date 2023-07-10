Cork man charged with engaging in sexual act with girl, 15

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with engaging in a sexual act with a 15-year-old girl.

Detective Garda Brendan Murray formally arrested the man at the courthouse on Anglesea Street and brought him before Cork District Court.

He made no reply to the charge when cautioned.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment for the alleged offence. The DPP also directed that the accused could enter a signed plea of guilty.

The single charge against the accused states that on May 30, 2021, at his home in Cork, he did engage in a sexual act with a child — a girl under the age of 17.

No details were given in relation to the allegations that gave rise to the charge.

There was no objection to bail being granted to the accused on certain conditions.

He is required to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged victim or any other witnesses in the case. He is to sign on once a week at his local garda station between 9am and 9pm. He is to reside at his home address and notify gardaí of any change of address. He must also notify investigating gardaí if he has any plan to leave the country for any period of time.

The accused was represented by defence solicitor Eddie Burke at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until September 4 to allow time for the preparation and service of a book of evidence.

The parties in the case cannot be identified for legal reasons.