Former Celtic player Paddy McCourt given suspended sentence for sex offence

Former Celtic footballer Paddy McCourt has been sentenced for a sexual offence (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 12:40
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Former Northern Ireland and Celtic footballer Paddy McCourt has been given a suspended sentence for a sexual assault.

The 39-year-old, of Wheatfield Court in Muff, Co Donegal, was found guilty after a trial in May of sexually touching a woman in a bar in Derry in January 2022.

He had denied the offence and intends to appeal against the conviction.

McCourt was found guilty of a single charge of indecent assault after he was accused of putting his hand up the woman’s skirt and touching her bottom.

Paddy McCourt was sentenced at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court (Cate McCurry/PA)

At Derry Magistrates’ Court on Monday, district judge Ted Magill handed down a three-month sentence, which was suspended for two years.

McCourt was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

McCourt played 18 times for Northern Ireland, scoring two goals, and was a Celtic player between 2008 and 2013.

He also played for Derry City during his career.

