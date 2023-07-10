Man, 20s, arrested following Tallaght assault

The incident occurred around 6.25pm in the Mac Uilliam Drive area of Tallaght on Sunday evening
Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 10:30
Sally Gorman

A man, 20s, has been arrested following an alleged assault in Dublin.

A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

The arrested man was held at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Tallaght District Court on Monday.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 6666000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

