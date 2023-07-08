No bail for Corkman who threw urn holding ashes of woman's late partner across room 

A 31-year-old man accused of throwing an urn containing the ashes of a woman’s late partner across a room at her home and punching her a few times in the face was remanded in custody until July 20.

Shane Casey, formerly of Great William O’Brien Street, Cork, appeared before Cork District Court, where Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case.

Sergeant John Kelleher said directions in the case were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Casey is charged with entering the house in order to carry an offence of assault causing harm to the woman. He is also charged with damaging her home at Broad Lane, Great William O’Brien Street, on June 15, and causing criminal damage to the urn.

Garda Michael Abernethy objected to bail being granted to the accused man.

“It is alleged he picked up an urn containing her deceased partner’s ashes and threw these across the room and that he punched her in the face about four times.”

Shane Casey gave evidence he was suffering from mental health difficulties.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “The allegation is that this lady was at home on her own, minding her own business when it is alleged you arrived and this incident occurred.”

Shane Casey replied: “I am trying to better myself. These are allegations. I will be contesting them.”

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said previously the prison authorities should be notified that the accused was being prescribed anti-psychotic medication and this should be given to him in prison.