The court heard that a settlement had been reached in the case
Galway hospital apologises to family for deficits in care of man after surgery

Galway University Hospital expressed sincere condolences to the Mannion extended family for “the sad and untimely death” of Mr Mannion. File photo: saolta.ie

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 14:59
Ann O’Loughlin

University Hospital Galway has apologised to the family of a 68-year old man who had surgery at the hospital but later died for deficits in his care.

The High Court heard that Michael Mannion of Glenamaddy, Co. Galway, had aorta surgery at the hospital but later died on September 30, 2018, as a result of complications.

His counsel Jonathan Kilfeather SC, instructed by Damien Tansey solicitor, said that a settlement had been reached in the case and it was before the court for the division of the statutory mental distress solatium payment of €35,000 only.

Counsel said a letter of apology had also been sent to Mr Mannion’s family from the general manager of Galway University Hospital, Chris Kane.

In the letter which was read to the court, Galway University Hospital expressed sincere condolences to the Mannion extended family for “the sad and untimely death” of Mr Mannion.

It added: “The hospital apologises for the deficits in care provided to Michael and we deeply regret the trauma and suffering following Michael's tragic death. We understand that this statement cannot change or negate your loss but wish to convey our deepest sympathies.” 

Michael Mannion’s sister Anne Burke of Tuam, Co. Galway, had sued the HSE as a result of the death of her brother. The case related to the management of Mr Mannion’s abdominal aortic aneurysm until his death in September 2018.

Family's claims

It was claimed that during an endovascular aneurysm repair surgical procedure on September 27, 2017, a main device had been allegedly deployed low in relation to the right renal artery.

It was also claimed that during another surgery on September 18, 2018, a quadricated graft had been used to bypass both renal arteries as well as reconstructing the common iliac arteries, a procedure which it was alleged was not the standard or appropriate method.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to have regard to the fact that ischaemic colon is a recognised complication of such surgery and when Mr Mannion failed to improve after the first few days of post-operative care, to investigate this.

There was also, it was claimed, an alleged failure to have regard to the fact that Mr Mannion never returned post-operatively to normal gut function and there was an alleged failure to perform a CT scan until September 29, 2018, and only after Mr Mannion’s catastrophic deterioration.

Noting the settlement and approving the division of the solatium, Mr Justice Paul Coffey offered his deepest sympathy to the Mannion family.

