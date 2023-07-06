Man, 30s, in critical condition after serious assault in Dublin

Another man, also in his 30s, has been arrested and is being held at a Garda station in Dublin
The man has been taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. File picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 16:35
Sally Gorman

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition following a serious assault in Dublin.

The incident occurred near the junction of Foley Street and Buckingham Street Lower on Wednesday night around 10:50pm.

The man was removed from the scene and taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He remains there in critical condition.

Another man, also in his 30s, has been arrested and is being held at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward, especially road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage and were in the area between 10.30pm and 11pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

