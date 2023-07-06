Cocaine worth €525,000 seized by gardaí in Dublin

The drugs were found during the search of a house in Ballyfermot at around 5pm on Wednesday. €30,000 in cash was also seized.

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 08:50
Sally Gorman

Cocaine worth €525,000 has been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

The drugs were found during the search of a house in Ballyfermot at around 5pm on Wednesday. €30,000 in cash was also seized.

A man in his early 20s was arrested and is currently being held at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

All of the drugs seized are to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Commenting on the seizure, Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said: "This intelligence led operation is a continuation of local gardaí’s effort to tackle serious and organised crime gangs whom are supplying controlled drugs to our local communities. 

"An Garda Síochána will continue these efforts in support of our communities to keep people safe."

The search was carried out by gardaí attached to the drugs unit in Ballyfermot, supported by detectives and uniform gardaí from Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda stations. 

Investigations are ongoing.

