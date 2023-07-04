Corkman confesses to assault and robbery of Spanish student 

A 23-year-old Cork man has confessed to his part in an attack on a Spanish student walking home through the city and robbing the victim of his phone.

Aaron Breen's defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, indicated at Cork District Court that his client was prepared to sign a plea of guilty to the two charges against him.

Breen, who has appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison a number of times since the incident in March this year, was brought to court in person so that he could do this

The 23-year-old, of Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, was already charged with assault causing harm to the Spanish student on Bandon Road on Saturday, March 25.

Now he has been charged additionally with robbing the student of his phone.

Breen signed the plea of guilty to this charge and the count of assaulting the student, causing him harm.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for sentencing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 23.

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington said at an earlier hearing: “It is alleged that Aaron Breen and three others were present at Bandon Road, Cork, at 4am on Saturday, March 25.

Unprovoked attack

“A Spanish student making his way home was subjected to an unprovoked attack.

“It is alleged that Aaron Breen punched him and knocked him to the ground. In total, he punched him five times and kicked him in the head five times when he was on the ground.

“Fortunately, the injured party was able to get away. He was later taken to Cork University Hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not as serious as they could have been.

“The alleged incident occurred on Bandon Road outside Lennox’s chipper.

“The injured party was walking home. He had no interaction whatsoever with the group of people.”