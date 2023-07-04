Corkman confesses to assault and robbery of Spanish student 

The injured party was walking home through Cork City when he was attacked by gang of four
Corkman confesses to assault and robbery of Spanish student 

The 23-year-old accused has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 20:45
Liam Heylin

A 23-year-old Cork man has confessed to his part in an attack on a Spanish student walking home through the city and robbing the victim of his phone.

Aaron Breen's defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, indicated at Cork District Court that his client was prepared to sign a plea of guilty to the two charges against him.

Breen, who has appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison a number of times since the incident in March this year, was brought to court in person so that he could do this

The 23-year-old, of Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, was already charged with assault causing harm to the Spanish student on Bandon Road on Saturday, March 25.

Now he has been charged additionally with robbing the student of his phone.

Breen signed the plea of guilty to this charge and the count of assaulting the student, causing him harm.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for sentencing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 23.

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington said at an earlier hearing: “It is alleged that Aaron Breen and three others were present at Bandon Road, Cork, at 4am on Saturday, March 25.

Unprovoked attack

“A Spanish student making his way home was subjected to an unprovoked attack.

“It is alleged that Aaron Breen punched him and knocked him to the ground. In total, he punched him five times and kicked him in the head five times when he was on the ground.

“Fortunately, the injured party was able to get away. He was later taken to Cork University Hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not as serious as they could have been.

“The alleged incident occurred on Bandon Road outside Lennox’s chipper.

“The injured party was walking home. He had no interaction whatsoever with the group of people.”

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

More in this section

Court hears claim of political interference in awarding €800m air rescue contract Court hears claim of political interference in awarding €800m air rescue contract
Mediation on the cards in six actions brought over fatal Kerry pony and trap accident Mediation on the cards in six actions brought over fatal Kerry pony and trap accident
'I’ll do you, you dirty tramp': man told garda before trying to jump into River Lee 'I’ll do you, you dirty tramp': man told garda before trying to jump into River Lee
#Courts#Cork - NewsPlace: Cork
<p>Cork GAA footballer Thomas Clancy at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday, where he was charged with assault and given a three-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay the victim €1,000. Picture: Andy Gibson</p>

Cork footballer to pay woman €1k for taking her hand without consent at wedding

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd