RedFM host resolves court action against employer over where he presents show

A RedFM presenter has resolved a High Court action against his employer following a row over his location when he presented some of his shows.

The case was taken by David 'Dave' Macardle, who has presented the Dave Mac's Drive programme on Cork radio station RedFm for several years, against Siteridge Limited, which trades as RedFm.

The High Court heard on Monday the proceedings had been resolved and the action could be struck out. No details of any agreement between the parties were given in open court.

The dispute centred over an alleged demand by the station that Mr Macardle cease his current arrangement of presenting the show from Dublin three days a week, and instead host it from its Cork studio on all five weekdays.

Last May, his lawyers secured a temporary High Court injunction allowing Mr Macardle to present his show under those arrangements.

The radio station, represented by Brian Conroy Bl, had denied any wrongdoing and had told the court it intended to oppose Mr Macardle's proceedings.

That temporary order was subsequently replaced by various undertakings from the defendant, including that the plaintiff could continue to present the show two days a week from Cork and three days a week from Dublin, pending the outcome of the action.

The defendant also agreed it would not get anyone else to present the programme, and that no steps would be taken by it to terminate Mr Macardle from his position at the station, also pending the outcome of the proceedings.

The matter stood adjourned before the courts on several occasions, until it was mentioned before the court on Monday.

In his action, Mr Macardle claimed he had presented the show, which is broadcast between 4pm and 7pm, Monday to Friday, for several years.

He claimed that as part of his contract of employment it had been agreed he could present his show from its Cork-based studio for two days a week, and from a Dublin studio three days a week.

He claimed this arrangement was in place over almost two years and had been agreed with the station's previous management.

He claimed that after the station came under different management, he was informed he must broadcast the programme five days a week from the Cork studio.

He also claimed he was told if he did not broadcast all of the shows from the Cork studio, then another unnamed colleague would host the programme in his place.

He claimed his employer's refusal to allow him to host the show from the Dublin studio amounted to a breach of his contract of employment.

Mr Macardle further claimed his reputation would be damaged if he were prevented from hosting the programme.

The station had denied all of the claims.