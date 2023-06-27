'I did not kill anyone but climate change will',  Corkman who threw soup at painting tells court

A climate change protestor who threw soup at a painting in the Crawford Art Gallery said he was not a criminal and his actions did not kill anyone but that climate change will.

Thomas Shinnick has appeared before Cork District Court a number of times as this case was adjourned and on occasions he wore a jacket with words of protest pinned to his jacket.

On Tuesday, the case was due to go to hearing at Courtroom 3 in the courthouse on Anglesea Street. As video evidence of the incident was being prepared to show to the court for the contested case, Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was pleading guilty to causing criminal damage and being in possession of a screwdriver.

Mr Kelleher said Thomas Shinnick wanted to address the court and Judge Marian O’Leary gave him permission to do so.

The defendant was sworn in and said: “I did no damage to the painting which was behind glass. I would never have done it if it wasn’t behind glass. I did not kill anyone but climate change will.

I recognise that it is a ridiculous action and I am not saying everyone should be throwing soup at paintings. I am not a criminal. I am a scared little kid trying to fight for their future.

“Approximately a third of the world’s food is wasted. That is 1.3 billion tonnes a year. Many people are living off soup kitchens in this country. My choice of vegetable soup from Penny Dinners was intended to be a reference to the current cost of living crisis in Ireland.

“The Government’s Climate Action Plan is murderous, issuing new oil and gas licences. The Climate Action Plan is very aspirational and lacks substance.”

Personal remarks

The young man then made some personal remarks about himself and concluded by saying: “I would describe what I did as disruptive non-violent direct action.”

Mr Kelleher said the accused had an unrelated case before the same court on June 29 and he suggested it would be appropriate to put sentencing in this case back until then.

Inspector James O’Donovan summarised what happened at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork.

Thomas Shinnick from Kilcolman West, Buttevant, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage to the painting — George Atkinson’s Anatomical Study — at the gallery on Emmet Place, Cork. The painting is protected by glazing. The painting was not permanently damaged but the clean-up cost €450.

He also admitted being in possession of a screwdriver on the same occasion without a lawful excuse.

Inspector O’Donovan said the defendant told gardaí he had been planning to screw the frame off the painting but he did not do this. He also told gardaí he believed his actions in throwing soup at the painting were justified in the face of climate change.

Earlier this year at a previous court hearing, the accused wore a navy suit with shirt and tie and tweed cap and over this he wore a luminous orange high-vis work jacket.

Clipped on to the jacket were up to a dozen handwritten signs bearing various messages. They included: ‘No art on a dead planet’, ‘We won’t quit’ and other messages concerning fuel poverty, oil and related matters.