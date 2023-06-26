Corkman accused of rape had chains and restraints in home, court told

A 37-year-old man in Cork accused of raping and falsely imprisoning a 19-year-old woman who worked for him has applied again for bail and gardaí objected, saying that chains and restraints were found at his apartment.

Detective Garda Paul Cogan who investigated the case said images were found on the accused man’s mobile phone of the complainant passed out on a bed in his apartment.

Detective Garda Cogan of the Protection Services Unit at Anglesea Street Garda Station served a book of evidence on the accused today on charges of rape and false imprisonment.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said: “This case is going to be to do with consent. This man has denied the allegations at all times.”

Det Garda Cogan said the accused commented to him at one stage during the investigation: “That is just some silly girl looking for money.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail. On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, who confirmed that the accused had been served with a book of evidence, the judge sent the case forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The detective at Cork District Court objected to bail being granted to the accused, who was aged 35 at the time of the alleged incident, because of the seriousness of what was alleged in relation to August 18, 2021.

He said the complainant, who is now 21 and was 19 at the time, sustained a physical injury when she tried to stop the rape from happening.

Evidence

In May and June of 2021, it is alleged the accused's behaviour towards her was inappropriate and she was in fear of him.

It is alleged the young woman was alone in a business premises on the evening of August 17, 2021, when the accused returned in an intoxicated condition as she was locking up.

“She said he arrived in an intoxicated state and asked her to have a glass of wine with him. He opened a bottle of wine,” Det Garda Cogan said.

He said the complainant said she agreed to have some wine as she did not want to aggravate him. He then asked her to have some vodka with him.

“She said she needed to go home but he drove her to his apartment … He forced her to drink more vodka … He was aggressive,” Det Garda Cogan said.

The complainant alleged he would not let her leave the apartment and that he raped her there.

She told gardaí when he fell asleep at about 6am on the morning of August 18, 2021, she took the opportunity to leave the apartment. She said he woke up and came to the door of the property as she was leaving.

Believing he was going to follow her, she ran from the apartment and hid in undergrowth some distance away and phoned her mother to come and collect her.

Det Garda Cogan objected to bail on the basis of the seriousness of the allegations and because gardaí believed the accused would leave the jurisdiction rather than stand trial.

Mr Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the “flatly disputed” incident dated back to August 2021 and that the accused had been available to gardaí throughout that time. He said that if the accused did not get bail he might be remanded in custody for possibly two years waiting for a trial.

There is a prohibition on identifying the parties in this case.