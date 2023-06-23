Cork businessman received bullets in post alongside picture of his children

An East Cork businessman who was in a deal that collapsed with an international company opened a hand-delivered letter containing two bullets and a photograph of his young children.

The children were getting out of their mother’s car outside their primary school and the letter read: ‘One soft warning. Only one for each knee. Lovely kids.’

65-year-old Dubliner Kevin Sheil has been jailed for two years for the threat that was designed to enforce a payment in the context of the failed business enterprise.

The victim said the shock and consequences were ongoing and the fact of being followed still shocks him and his wife. He has taken steps to close down the particular business in which he was involved at the time.

“Someone taking a picture of your kids going to school, having your wife’s car followed, it is something that really disturbs me.

“I thought my kids would come to harm. Who would do that to someone’s kids — the picture, the bullets — no matter what beef you would have with them, it’s unbelievable.”

Judge Colin Daly imposed a sentence of three years and four months on Sheil of Dunstaffnage, Stillorgan, Dublin, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Kevin Sheil confessed to making death threats against members of a family in East Cork and he also confessed to being in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition at his home in Dublin. He had a semi-automatic pistol without a certificate. He also admitted possession of ammunition, namely 34 rounds of .25 calibre ammunition and five rounds of .22 calibre ammunition at the same time and place.

The most serious charge which he admitted was one of making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to the children of a particular man in East Cork on November 16, 2020.

Defence senior counsel, Ronan Monro, said it was out of character for the defendant who did a phenomenal amount of charitable work for sick and unfortunate people.

Mr Munro said on behalf of the defendant: “He has written an apology and he wanted to reassure (the family in East Cork) there was never any question of a threat being carried out or violence against their children. Hopefully, that will give them some piece of mind. It was never contemplated by him or anyone involved in the whole situation.”

Evidence

Detective Garda Diarmuid O’Neill testified that after 2pm on December 16, 2020, an envelope addressed to the victim was hand-delivered to his home in County Cork by Kevin Sheil.

“The envelope contained a photograph of the victim’s two young children getting out of their mother’s car for school, indicating that someone had followed them there. Also inside the envelope was a letter which had two .22 calibre bullets sellotaped to it. The letter read: ‘One soft warning. Only one for each knee. Lovely kids.’

"The victim made a report to An Garda Síochána that evening and an investigation was launched,” Det. Garda O’Neill said.

The victim had been in a business deal with an international company which effectively broke down.

Gardaí were able to identify where and when the photograph of the children had been printed and they began to gather CCTV leading to identification of the accused and a vehicle leased in Dublin by Kevin Sheil.

“On March 13, 2021, An Garda Síochána searched the home of Kevin Sheil in Stillorgan and found an illegal handgun — a Harrington & Richards pistol and 34 rounds of .25 calbre ammunition and seven rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, similar to the bullets taped to the threatening letter.

“He cooperated with the investigation. He said he was approached by a Chinese male asking if he knew any debt collectors. Kevin Sheil suggested a well-known enforcer but said it could be expensive. Eventually, he undertook to do the job himself.

“They came up with a €10,000 figure of payment to collect on the debt. He was paid €6,000 and already had a debt to the Chinese male for the balance.

“He admitted travelling to Cork before December 16, 2020, to locate the victim’s house and take the photo of the victim’s children after following the car from the house to the school. His rationale was that the victim would be intimidated to pay back the money.

“He said he got the handgun 40 years previously and said it was only fired about five times,” Det Garda O’Neill said.