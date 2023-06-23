Uninsured drunk rammed patrol car in high-speed chase and injured garda 

A man who rammed into a patrol car during a high-speed pursuit in Co Donegal, badly injuring a garda, was drunk and uninsured.

Garda Marcus O'Dowd and his partner Barry Gallagher tried to stop John Tierney during the pursuit across Letterkenny.

The gardaí lined their patrol car across a road in a bid to stop Tierney from escaping while being pursued by other detectives in an unmarked patrol car.

Tierney, who reached speeds of up to 135kph, failed to stop and struck the patrol car, which subsequently struck Garda O'Dowd who was standing behind the car.

Details of the terrifying incident were given at Letterkenny Circuit Court as Tierney faced six charges including endangerment, criminal damage, dangerous driving, drink-driving, having no insurance, and having no driving license.

The court heard the impact was so severe that the Garda patrol car suffered €11,975 of damage and had to be written off.

Tierney, who has 18 previous convictions, and is living in a caravan at the Polestar Roundabout, pleaded guilty to all charges.

Garda evidence

Garda Barry Gallagher, who escaped unhurt from the incident on August 1, 2018, outlined the events to the court.

He told how Tierney, now aged 34, caused chaos by driving dangerously across Letterkenny in a grey Mazda to avoid gardaí while drunk and without a licence or insurance.

Cars had to swerve and drive up onto verges to avoid being struck before himself and Garda O'Dowd tried to block his getaway at Cullion Road.

Tierney struck the patrol car which in turn was shunted striking Garda O'Dowd.

He was arrested at the scene but was resisting aggressively and shouting at gardaí and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station while Garda O'Dowd was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

He suffered a series of injuries and was forced to remain off work for several months.

Although he is back on duty, the court was told he still suffers from the aftermath of the ramming, as does his family.

His father is in a wheelchair and because of his injuries, he could not assist his father, and the family had to arrange in-home help.

During the interview, Tierney initially refused to cooperate but did eventually answers questions.

He also told gardaí: "I tried to pass out the patrol car and didn't mean to injure any gardaí.

"You blocked the road for me sitting at an angle — those and their wee pursuits. It's not a bit wonder Garda patrol cars get to how they are."

He said he was sorry for injuring Garda O'Dowd and that "I never set out to injure no man. I was not out to hurt any of you."

A blood sample given by Tierney at Letterkenny Garda Station which showed a reading of 16 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

Separate robbery charges

Tierney also faced two charges of robbing two women during separate incidents in the car park of the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Letterkenny on February 24 and February 26, 2019, while he was out on bail for the incident involving the ramming of the Garda patrol car.

The court heard how on February 24 at 6.40pm she had left a local shop and was taking a shortcut through a shopping centre car park when her purse was snatched from behind.

She was left terrified as she watched a man run off towards Pearse Road with the purse containing various cards as well as €40 and £40 sterling in it.

Tierney was spotted on CCTV and his then flat at Celtic Apartments was raided by gardaí the following day and although the purse and cards were found, there was no money.

Ms Cooke in her victim impact statement told how she had grown up for most of her life living on Main Street but she never thought it would be a place she would grow to fear.

She added that while Tierney had taken her wallets, cards and cash, he had taken something much more valuable from her — her confidence.

The court heard that two days later Tierney targeted a woman working in the local Department of Social Protection.

Margaret Higgins was leaving work at 12.20pm to attend a physiotherapy appointment and was carrying a change of clothes in a holdall bag when a man tried to snatch it from her at the Courtyard Shopping Centre car park.

She was dragged to the ground before the man eventually fled with the bag containing the clothing as Ms Higgins shouted for help.

The following day Tierney's apartment was again raided by gardaí and the black holdall containing Ms Higgins' personal belongings were recovered.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Higgins said her life has changed forever since the incident.

She said she does not like Letterkenny town anymore and has also lost her sense of self-worth.

However, she said she would now like to get her peace of mind back.

She thanked all those who had helped her to recover from her ordeal including her daughter.

'No intention' to ram Garda car

Barrister for Tierney, Mr Niall O'Neill, said he wanted to stress that his client never deliberately meant to ram gardaí on the evening in which Garda O'Dowd was injured but was trying to get through a gap and get away.

Garda Barry Gallagher had accepted this when put to him by Mr O'Neill.

He added that his client is now in custody and is lucid and sober and is very remorseful for his actions and that he does now have an insight into the effect his actions have had on his victims.

Mr O'Neill said: "It is clear that Mr Tierney does need help and if that could be weaved into the sentence to give some scope for rehabilitation into the future."

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case until next Tuesday for final sentencing.