Cork man jailed for biting off chunk of partner's lip

A chunk of a woman’s upper lip was bitten off and spat back at her by her then-partner in a vicious assault and now he has been jailed for two years.

Thomas O’Donoghue was sentenced to three years and four months with the final one year and four months suspended by Judge Colin Daly at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Daly described it as a vicious assault that had left the injured party scarred, and he said it must have been an extremely distressing experience for the woman who had her face held close to a lighting fire by O’Donoghue, 50, with an address at Whitewell Cross, Midleton, County Cork.

Judge Daly said the injured party had taken a most generous approach to the defendant in her victim impact statement.

Det Garda Diarmuid O’Neill said: “On April 15, 2002, gardaí received a 999 call saying Thomas O’Donoghue had assaulted (the injured party at another address in East Cork) and he was going to kill her and had bitten off a chunk of her lip.

“It is alleged that while the injured party was sitting on the couch, the accused grabbed her by the throat and punched her in the face a number of times. The accused then pulled her off the couch by the hair and tried to put her head into the fire.

'Fighting for her life'

“It is alleged that her face was only millimetres away from the fire and she was fighting for her life. He continued to punch her into the face.

“(Another person) came to her aid and attempted to drag her away from the fire.

“Thomas O’Donoghue then bit her upper lip taking a chunk out of her top lip and he then spat it back at her.

“He then continued to choke her with one hand and squash her face with the other. He was shouting: ‘If I can’t have you, no one will’.

“At this point, she managed to drag herself to the bathroom and call 999. Gardaí arrived to find a large amount of fresh blood in the sitting room and found the injured party locked in the bathroom with serious facial injuries. She was rushed to hospital and required large amounts of plastic surgery on her lip to repair the damage. She also lost a tooth during the ordeal.

“The accused was arrested and interviewed. He made admissions to assault and said he had taken cocaine and alcohol that night.”

Judge Daly said that the use of cocaine and alcohol did not excuse the vicious assault that was carried out.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said he was grateful to be still alive after what happened.

Addressing the man who had been her partner, she said: “I am trying to forgive you so I can move on with my life. I know you were suffering with your mental health. I hope this incident makes you a better man. I do believe you will not drink again for your children. Just keep working on yourself.”

The statement was read on her behalf by Det Garda O’Neill.