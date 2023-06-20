Woman claims she been target of online abuse after taking action against Gemma O'Doherty

The mother of a teenager who died by suicide has claimed before the High Court she has been the target of an online campaign of intimidation and harassment after she commenced a legal action against anti-vax campaigner Gemma O'Doherty.

The claim has been made by Edel Campbell, who claims she has "borne the burden of Ms O'Doherty's vitriol" while she and her family have been trying to grieve for her late son.

Earlier this year, Ms Campbell launched a High Court action aimed at restraining Ms O'Doherty, the editor of the Irish Light, from using or publishing the image of Ms Campbell's late son Diego Gilsenan for any purpose without the plaintiff's consent.

The plaintiff claims Ms O'Doherty is a journalist and the publisher of the Irish Light, a free periodical newspaper, and the publisher/editor of the irishlightpaper.com website.

Following Mr Gilsenan's death in August 2021, it is claimed Ms O'Doherty used her son's image in an article which it is claimed wrongly he died as a result of the administration of the covid-19 vaccine.

Ms Campbell, from Kingscourt, Co Cavan, claims despite making several pleas to Ms O'Doherty to cease using her son's image, the defendant had allegedly refused to do so, and had denied the use of the image was unethical.

Emotional pain, suffering and harm

Ms Campbell claims the unauthorised and repeated use of her son's image amounts to a harassment and breach of her constitutional rights, and has caused her emotional pain, suffering and harm.

As part of her action, where she seeks against Ms O'Doherty, Ms Campbell, represented by David Kennedy SC, with Paul Comiskey O'Keeffe Bl instructed by solicitor Ciaran Mulholland, is also seeking an injunction against the defendant.

The orders have been sought on the grounds that since commencing the action in May, it is alleged the defendant's conduct towards Ms Campbell in social media posts has been "exponentially worse" than before.

It is alleged Ms O'Doherty has "deluded herself" into thinking the action amounts to a "psy-op" by the "secret state".

She claims Ms O'Doherty has "defamed her" and has also directed abuse at her solicitor, describing the firm representing her as "a MI5 grade-operation," "a freemason" and a "Sinn Féin outfit".

She also claims as a result of an alleged direct call for action by Ms O'Doherty, anonymous attack accounts have been set up on social media in an attempt to target Ms Campbell.

False and defamatory claims

She claims her own image has been published in one account, accompanied with false and defamatory claims, including one claim by Ms O'Doherty that her late son was a drug dealer and had been murdered.

It is alleged Ms O'Doherty had stated in an online video she had put her assets beyond the reach of possible creditors, and she was untouchable. She had further stated she "will be going nowhere near any court".

As a result, Ms Campbell has asked the High Court for orders restraining the defendant or anyone aware of the order from publishing anything about the plaintiff or her son, including their images and medical records.

She also seeks an injunction preventing the defendant, and her servants and agents, from harassing, communicating, intimidating or coming near Ms Campbell's home and place of work, and that Ms O'Dohery not encourage or incite anybody else to do so.

She further seeks orders requiring the defendant to remove any images of her son from websites in her control and not to publish false articles or information about Ms Campbell and her deceased son.

The matter came before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore on Tuesday, who on an ex-parte basis granted the plaintiff's lawyers permissions to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on Ms O'Doherty.

The matter will return before the High Court later this month.

Seeking the order, Mr Kennedy said his client was seeking the injunctions "very much as a last resort", due to the ongoing campaign being waged against her by the defendant and others.

Ms Campbell has also made a complaint to the gardaí about the harassment, and has sought the help of elected representatives, counsel added.