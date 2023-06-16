Man due in court in connection with 'violent death' of woman in Dublin

The man arrested following the discovery of a body of a woman at a house in Raheny on Thursday, has been charged.
He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am on Friday morning.
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the house in the Kilbarrack Road area of Raheny, just after 1am on Thursday morning.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, is understood to have suffered a "violent" death.
Her body was removed from the house to the city morgue for a post-mortem examination.
Two children were also in the house at the time of the incident but were not harmed.
The man, in his 50s, was arrested at the house on suspicion of murder and is known to the victim.