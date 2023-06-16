Teen charged in relation to fatal assault in Ongar due to appear in court

A teenage boy arrested following a fatal assault in Dublin, has been charged.

He is due to appear before Dublin Children’s Court this morning.

Aaron Keating, 40s, died after being stabbed on Main Street in Ongar on Tuesday.

He was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead.

The scene was preserved, and the Garda Technical Bureau conducted a technical examination.

The Office of the state pathologist was notified and an autopsy will be carried out in due course.

The juvenile was arrested by gardaí in Blanchardstown on Wednesday morning.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in west Dublin.

Yesterday, gardaí asked the public not to share footage of the assault online or across social media.

A vigil was held for Aaron Keating on Wednesday evening.