Man arrested after stolen vehicle sped down footpath and hit patrol car

The stolen vehicle mounted the footpath at speed, colliding with the marked police car. File picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 20:38
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested in connection with a dangerous driving incident in Dublin last month.

On May 9, gardaí on patrol near Oliver Plunkett Road in the Monkstown area saw a parked car that had been reported stolen.

One guard approached the vehicle which then drove off.

It mounted the footpath at speed, colliding with the marked police car and narrowly missing the guard and other pedestrians.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to the incident.

He is currently being detained at a garda station in East Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

