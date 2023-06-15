Court challenge lodged over tender process for new Coast Guard aviation contract

A spokesperson noted that CHC Ireland felt it had no alternative but to initiate proceedings.
Court challenge lodged over tender process for new Coast Guard aviation contract

A coast guard helicopter hovers above the River Barrow in Co Kildare. Picture: PA

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

CHC Ireland has commenced a High Court challenge in relation to the validity of the tender process for the Irish Coast Guard Aviation Service. 

On May 30, the Government confirmed the contract had been awarded to Bristow Ireland Limited. The contract provided for the day and night-time operation of four helicopter bases in Sligo, Shannon, Waterford, and Dublin.

It will cost approximately €670m (ex-VAT) over the next 10 years, according to a statement issued by the Department of Transport on May 30.

A statement issued by CHC notes a concern relating to the conduct of the competition.

CHC "submitted a tender which it believes is innovative and represents the best value to the taxpayer and the best outcome for the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Search and Rescue Service."

A spokesperson noted that CHC felt it had no alternative but to "initiate proceedings to challenge the outcome of the process."

Coast GuardOrganisation: CHC
