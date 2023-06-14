Gardaí appealing for witnesses after gunshot fired in Limerick city

Gardaí have reissued an appeal for witnesses after a gun was fired in Limerick city.
It happened on Hyde Avenue/Childers Road about 1.15pm on Sunday, June 4.
No injuries were reported and there have been no arrests at this time.
Gardaí are looking to speak with any witnesses who were in the vicinity of Hyde Avenue, Hyde Road, Childers Road and other surrounding areas between 1pm and 2pm on Sunday, June 4.
Anyone who may have information or dash-cam footage, can contact the crime office at Roxboro Road garda station on 061 – 214 342, the public office at Roxboro Road garda station on 061 – 214 340, or the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111.