Teen arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Dublin assault

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal assault in Dublin last night.

A man in his 40s died after the incident on Main Street in Ongar.

Earlier this morning, gardaí in Blanchardstown arrested a male juvenile in connection with the incident.

The juvenile is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in West Dublin.

The garda investigation remains ongoing and an incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased man.

A post-mortem is set to be carried out by the State Pathologist later this afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any persons with information in relation to this incident to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the vicinity of Main Street, Ongar this evening Tuesday 13th June, 2023 between 6.30p.m. and 7p.m. to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."