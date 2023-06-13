'Violent, cowardly' attack with glass bottle left student with serious facial injuries

A student who went outside his rented house with friends after a rock was thrown through the window sustained a serious attack on his face with a glass bottle — and as friends escorted him home to safety, they came under continued attack.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the incident happened at around 5am on May 30, 2021, and she described the violence that followed.

Jamie O'Sullivan, 20, confessed to a charge of assault causing serious harm that morning.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of three years with the final year suspended on O’Sullivan, formerly of Farranree, and now living in Buttevant, Co Cork.

“This was a violent and cowardly assault from behind on the injured party who did not see it coming. You followed the victim and his friends when they tried to remove him from the scene,” Judge Boyle said.

Det Garda Healy said the students who were renting a house at Connaught Avenue were at home when a rock was thrown from a laneway smashing a window. The residents went out onto a green area to see O’Sullivan and others and they approached them to find out who had thrown the rock.

One of the residents was punched in the face and the situation escalated where some of the youths — who were part of the initial rock-throwing from the lane — armed themselves with glass bottles and a plank of wood.

It was at this point that O’Sullivan came at the victim of the serious assault, causing him extensive facial and dental damage with the glass bottle.

Serious injuries

Judge Boyle said the victim had just completed his university education and was looking forward to the rest of his life and now had to contend with these serious injuries.

A concurrent 18-month sentence was imposed on O’Sullivan on another charge of assault causing harm to an older man at Union Quay, Cork, on December 3, 2020.

On that occasion, the victim was at the boot of his car putting away Christmas decorations when he was attacked without warning by O’Sullivan and left with a fracture to his skull, which fortunately did not require surgical intervention.

Jamie O’Sullivan brought compensation of €10,000 and €5,000 for the victims of the Connaught Avenue and Union Quay incidents, respectively.

Two co-accused who faced different charges relating to the Connaught Avenue incident were also before the court for sentencing.

Karl Cleary, of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, was given an 18-month suspended sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to another young man at Connaught Avenue, Cork, on May 30, 2021. This assault was carried out by striking him across the back with a plank of wood which he pulled out of a builder’s skip that was nearby.

Kenneth Cotter, of 9 Seminary Buildings, Blackpool, Cork, was given a two-year suspended sentence on a violent disorder charge for his part in the Connaught Avenue incident.