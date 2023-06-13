West Cork man drank half litre of vodka and six ciders before attacking ex-partner's visitor

A West Cork man drank a half litre of vodka and six cans of cider before driving to his ex-partner’s house to carry out a violent attack on a man who was visiting.

Brendan McCarthy pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to charges that included assault causing harm to the visitor, threatening to kill him and causing criminal damage to the man’s car and to his ex-partner’s home. He also admitted obstructing two gardaí who called to the house.

Garda Vincent Hurley gave evidence of what happened on the night of March 6, 2021. The defendant had been in a relationship with the young woman for four years and they were separated for nine months. He became aware earlier that day that another man was calling to his ex-partner’s home.

Brendan McCarthy of Tullig, Leap, County Cork, drank heavily before going to the house at Reenascreena, banging on doors and windows and letting himself in without permission. He went directly to the young man who was present in the house and punched him in the head with his fist. The injured party left and went up the road to safety.

Brendan McCarthy then caused €2,000 worth of damage to the man’s car which was parked outside the house. This attack on the car included kicking off the wing mirrors and tearing off a registration plate. He also caused damaged to lighting outside the house.

The injured party returned to the house where the defendant threatened to smash the man's head and to kill him. Garda Hurley said the young woman phoned her ex-partner’s parents who arrived on the scene, but the defendant still refused to calm down.

When the defendant sobered up he became co-operative with the gardaí. It was also confirmed that since the date of the incident more than two years ago there has been no further trouble from the accused and that communications with his former partner have been civil.

In victim impact statements, the man who was assaulted said he felt like he had a lucky escape and that McCarthy broke in that night for the purpose of attacking him and came straight for him. “I feel he is not sorry – I saw the hate in his eyes that night. I know he would have caused me a lot more harm if he had the chance,” the injured party said.

Sentencing

Peter O’Flynn, defence barrister, said that by the time the accused arrived at the house that night he was extremely intoxicated.

“It was a moment of madness in a state of intoxication. I don’t believe he knew what he was doing at this point. He reacted badly to the separation with his partner and reacted badly to the news that she had company that night,” Mr O’Flynn said.

The barrister said the defendant was maintaining sobriety and is in a new relationship. He brought €5,000 compensation to court.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed an overall two-year suspended sentence in respect of the charges — the most serious of which was the count of assault causing harm.

“Your former partner is entitled to get on with her life without this appalling and disgraceful behaviour… I accept that things have settled down and there have been no further incidents,” the judge said.